Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 172,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 711,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Bank of America cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 737.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

