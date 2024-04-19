Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,175. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

