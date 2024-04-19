DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.