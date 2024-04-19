Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,061. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.