Ero Copper Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

