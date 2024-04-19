Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

