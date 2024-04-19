Eukles Asset Management Has $800,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,418,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

ILMN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 730,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

