Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 276,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,891,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $863,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,144,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683,896 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,229 in the last ninety days. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble in the third quarter worth about $51,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

