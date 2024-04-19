Eukles Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
Shares of FTRE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 446,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,546. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
FTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
