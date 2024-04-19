Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 47,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 214,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.