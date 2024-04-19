Family CFO Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Family CFO Inc decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,463 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

