Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $222,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 87,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

