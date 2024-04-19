Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.92. 235,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.