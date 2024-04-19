Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.