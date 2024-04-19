Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires Shares of 66,553 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.