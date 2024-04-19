Financial Symmetry Inc Invests $557,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.76.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $51.58 on Friday, reaching $558.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

