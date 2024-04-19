Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $50.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,208.23. 2,612,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

