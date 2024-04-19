Financial Symmetry Inc Makes New $259,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $87.81. 355,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $94.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

