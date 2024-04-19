First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.48. 377,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,333. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.