Forte Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 679,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,336. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.