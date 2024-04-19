Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get FOX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.