FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
FRP Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $29.38 on Monday. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $558.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.57.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
