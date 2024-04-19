FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

FRP Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $29.38 on Monday. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $558.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

