Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.07 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMLS opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. Barrington Research downgraded Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

