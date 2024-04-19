Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 102,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

