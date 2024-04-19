Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 102,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Treasury Metals Stock Performance
Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Treasury Metals
Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.
