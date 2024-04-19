Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
HOFT stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.10%.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
