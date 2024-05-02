Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $4.85 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
