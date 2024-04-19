HSBC Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Reduce

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

HMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HMY stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

