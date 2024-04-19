Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to “Neutral”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

