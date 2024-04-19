HTLF Bank Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING Groep stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 1,556,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
