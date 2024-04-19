Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.78.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on H

Hydro One Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of H traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 153,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.67. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9103751 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.