Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £151.05 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Andy Allen acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($188.04).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of £309.67 million, a PE ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 1.77. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 99 ($1.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

