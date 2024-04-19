Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MA
Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $453.76. 1,513,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,519. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $423.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.36.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.