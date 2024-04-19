iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.26. 1,919,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.64 and a 200 day moving average of $478.14. The firm has a market cap of $426.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

