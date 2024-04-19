iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,203. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

