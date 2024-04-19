iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 108,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 50,160 shares.The stock last traded at $42.52 and had previously closed at $42.78.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

