iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 14,908 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,920% compared to the average volume of 738 call options.

Shares of BATS:EFV remained flat at $52.54 during midday trading on Friday. 1,453,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

