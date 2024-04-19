iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

