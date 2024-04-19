John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lindsay comprises about 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.54% of Lindsay worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,744,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 68,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

