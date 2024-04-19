Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of K traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$9.37. The stock has a market cap of C$11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

