Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $110.95. 71,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,854. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

