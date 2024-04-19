Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $88.97 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

