Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $492.96 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

