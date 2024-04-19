Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Matador Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.73 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.