Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.73 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 447,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

