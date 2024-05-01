Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,815 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 302,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

