Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 83,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

