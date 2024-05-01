31,094 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. 502,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

