31,094 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Win Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. 502,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.