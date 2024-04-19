Morgan Stanley Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.64. 17,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. Docebo has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Docebo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.