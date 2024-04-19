NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 25.52.
