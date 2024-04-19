Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 3,184 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,424,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,370,000 after buying an additional 284,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 929,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,891. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.