Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 172 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 161,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.56. 465,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.